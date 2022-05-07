Opening night of PBR draws a lot of rough rides for cowboys

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opening night of the PBR Pendleton Velocity Tour Finals at the American Bank Center provided a lot of great opportunities for cowboys to earn points for next week's finals in Ft. Worth.

Cowboys must remain on the bull at least eight seconds to record a score, but the bulls were in no mood to go for a ride. Many of the cowboys were unable to stay on for eight seconds.

They put their life on the line every night.

"It's a really dangerous sport," said bull rider Alex Cardozo of Brazil. "You put your life at risk every time they open the gate, but we love what we do and you can't do anything like that in life."

All the cowboys we talked to have sustained numerous injuries over the years.

"I have had to get my shoulder done twice and my knee done," said bull rider Griffin Smeltzer of Canada. "I have torn my shoulder out eleven times total but other than that I'm healthy."

The finals are set for Saturday night at 7:30pm