Team figure skating medal ceremony delayed due to legal issue

BEIJING — The medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics is on hold due to a legal issue.

The ceremony was supposed to take place Tuesday with Russia winning the gold, the United States winning silver and Japan winning bronze.

The International Olympic Committee did not disclose what the legal issue was on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the IOC, Mark Adams said the reason was a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating.

Details of the case were not specified.

The International Skating Union has also said there are ongoing legal talks.

Any disqualification would likely lead to an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.