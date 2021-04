ODEM, Texas — The Odem Owls will have a new football stadium in 2021.

Last night the Odem ISD school board unanimously voted in favor of the construction of a new football stadium.

That vote count was 7-0.

School board officials have told KRIS 6 News they expect the construction to begin in May and the stadium is expected to be done in time for the first game of the 2021 football season.