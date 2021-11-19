No lights, no problem for Cowboys youth football team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Football is a tough enough sport but when you do not have proper lights to practice at night, it becomes a whole new ballgame. The Cowboys youth football team from the Smash Mouth league have advanced to the national finals in Florida next month. They practice at Salinas Park where there are no lights. Parents use their car headlights to give the players light to practice. "With no lights, we can't work on our passing game or do kickoffs," said Cowboys head coach John Mendoza. "There's just certain things we can't do." The Cowboys get some daylight practice in on weekends.

"It has not been easy," said Cowboys ten year old player Rataj Jackson "It's hard to see and hard to see where you are going and where the football is at."

But coach Mendoza also said do not feel sorry for his team because his players have handled the challenge with grace. "We have persevered and thanks to all the parents who have helped with providing lights," said Mendoza. "We have a very good team and I expect good results at the national finals"

The Cowboys have reached out to several other fields with lights but the team cannot afford any extra expenses before leaving for Florida December 3rd. They have decided not to start a go fund me account at this time