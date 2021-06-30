NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has cleared the way for athletes to profit off their name just as legislation is set to become law in several states that would allow for such compensation.

The expected approval from the NCAA Board of Directors came a few days after a recommendation from the Division I Council to allow athletes in every state to pursue compensation for their name, image, and likeness without jeopardizing their college eligibility.

The NCAA wants to have federal laws or its own rules regarding the issue known as NIL but was forced to seek a temporary solution.