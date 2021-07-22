Meet the man set to replace Andrew Body

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller High School quarterback, Andrew Body, will go down in history as not only the best quarterback to go through the school, but perhaps the best quarterback produced by the Coastal Bend.

However, the keyword in that sentence: former.

Body has graduated from the Bucs program and is starting his football career at Texas Southern.

There is no doubt that the 2021 Bucs football team will be high-powered as it has been in years past. They have a new challenge in front of them.

The challenge: replacing 4,389 yards passing, 49 passing touchdowns, 1,506 yards rushing, and 27 touchdowns on the ground. Or simply put, replace Andrew Body.

Enter sophomore Jaedyn Brown who's the next man up to be the Bucs' starting quarterback.

"I was very blessed to be behind Andrew," said Brown, who the backup to Body last season. "He taught me a lot of stuff and I will be ready for the season."

Brown was on the varsity team last year as a freshman learning from Body. He was there the entire way as the team made its historic playoff run.

"Playing 14 games last year certainly helped," Miller coach Justen Evans said. "That's four extra weeks of practice he received."

Brown is no stranger to playing in games. He had a 60-yard rushing touchdown in his first snap during the 2020 season.

This is his team now, as the Bucs are nearing the end of the summer off-season workouts. The leadership and the passing of the torch start here.

"We're working hard over here," said Brown. "We're just trying to get ready for the season."

He'll have plenty of returning offensive threats at his disposal. Junior wide receiver Lonnie Adkism is one of those high-flying weapons.

The preseason all-state selection is guidingBrown along the path.

"I'm just telling him don't let people in the stands or the comments on Facebook and stuff get in his head," Adkism said. "Just keep working hard and keep doing your thing."

The wide receiver has liked Brown's work effort during the summer months.

"He is working very hard in the weight room," he added. "He's improved on a lot of stuff."

Only time will tell how Brown does in his first full season as the Bucs' starting quarterback. He's looking to lead the team back to a state quarterfinal appearance and beyond.

And he's hoping to have fun while doing so.

"It's very cool," said Brown with a smile on his face. "It's a blessing just to be here and be playing football."