Mathis pirates led by dynamic duo

MATHIS, Texas — In 2020, the Mathis softball team was off to one of its best starts in school history and then just a sophomore, Anyssia Mendoza, was turning into a breakout star.

"We were 11-4 last year when COVID shut us down," head coach Robert Bell said. "We were 1-0 behind her."

As soon as the season was shut down, Mendoza did what she does best and got to work.

"I was working all summer getting ready for this season," she said.

The work is paying off. The junior pitcher has the team rolling right along this season and is averaging about `13 strikeouts per game.

"I've been working hard at this since my freshman year," continued Mendoza. "I'm finally getting comfortable."

But every successful pitcher is as good as their catcher, and the pirates have one. Devyna Soliz, a senior on the team, has been catching for Mendoza since they were little.

"We have this connection," said Soliz.

"She knows how my pitches move," added Mendoza.

There is still plenty of season left but things are looking good. The Pirates are ranked in the top 25 of class 3A and are becoming a force to reckon with in South Texas.

The Pirates have never made it passed the second round of the playoffs in program history. In 2021, they are looking to change that.

"W can do it," said Mendoza. "We are good."