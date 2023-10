KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 8 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - — Its Week 8, lets see what the high school football teams of the Coastal Bend have got for us!

THURSDAY



District 14 5A-DI 3rd Quarter Carroll 21 Vets Memorials 49 District 16 5A-DII Halftime Bishop 2 Grulla 13 District 16 3A-DI Halftime Rio Hondo 20 Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

FRIDAY





District 16 4A-DI

Calallen at Alice District 14 5A-DI Miller Moody District 14 5A-DI Ray at Victoria West District 14 5A-DI Victoria East King District 15 5A-DII Porter at GP District 15 5A-DII Mercedes Flour Bluff District 15 5A-DII Edcouch-Elsa GP District 16 4A-DI Zapata H.M. King District 15 4A-DI Rockport-Fulton Beeville District 15 4A-DII Robstown West Oso District 15 4A-DII Orange Grove Sinton District 15 3A-DI Aransas Pass Goliad District 15 3A-DI Lyford San Diego District 16 3A-DI Progreso Falfurrias District 16 3A-DII Banquete George West District 16 3A-DII Monte Alto Taft District 15 2A-DI Shiner Skidmore-Tynan District 15 2A-DI Kenedy Three Rivers District 16 2A-DI Freer Premont District 16 2A-DI La Villa Ben Bolt District 16 2A-DI Santa Maria Riviera Kaufer Non-District Marine Military Agua Dulce Non-District Coastal Christian HomeSchool Benavides Non-District Annapolis Christian Victoria Cobra HomeSchool Non-District IWA Our Lady of the Hills

