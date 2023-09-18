KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 5 highlights and scores

Featuring KRIS 6 News's Game of the Week - Cuero at Beeville

Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 18, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — After a rainy end to Week 4, KRIS 6 News high school football coverage for Week 5 is coming in strong! KRIS 6 Sports THURSDAY

Non-District Flour Bluff 0 at Rockport-Fulton 0 District 15-5A-DI Victoria East 0 at Carroll 0 District 16 3A-DII George West 0 at Santa Rosa 0 District 15 2A-DI Bloomington 0 at Refugio 0 Non-District Ben Bolt 0 at Pettus 0 KRIS 6 Sports FRIDAY



Cuero 0 at Beville 0 District 15-5A-DI Moody 0 at Vets Memorial 0 District 15-5A-DI Ray 0 Miller at Buc Stadium 0 District 15-5A-DI King 0 at Victoria West 0 Non-District Calhoun 0 GP 0 District 16 4A-DI H.M. King 0 at TM 0 District 16 4A-DI Zapata 0 at Calallen 0 District 16 4A-DI La Feria 0 at Alice 0 Non-District Bishop 0 at West Oso 0 Non-District Robstown 0 at Cotulla 0 Non-District Sinton 0 at La Vernia 0 Non-District Raymondville 0 at Ingleside 0 Non-District Orange Grove 0 at San Diego 0

District 15 3A-DI London 0 at Aransas Pass 0 District 15 3A-DI Palacios 0 at Mathis 0 Non-District Young Men's Leadership Academy 0 at Falfurrias 0 Non-District Premont 0 at Santa Gertrudis Academy 0 District 16 3A-DII Odem 0 at Taft 0 District 16 3A-DII Banquete 0 at Monte Alto 0 District 15 2A-DI Three Rivers 0 at Skidmore-Tynan 0 Non-District Freer 0 at Stockdale 0 Non-District Woodsboro 0 at Bartlett 0 Non-District Agua Dulce 0 at Riviera Kaufer 0 TAIAO Jubilee Brownsville 0 at Benavides 0 TAIAO Town East Christian 0 at Arlington Heights 0 Non-District McDade 0 at Incarnate Word Academy 0 Non-District Annapolis Christian Academy 0 at Coastal Christian HomeSchool 0 For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

