KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 5 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — After a rainy end to Week 4, KRIS 6 News high school football coverage for Week 5 is coming in strong!
THURSDAY
Non-District
|Flour Bluff
|0
|at Rockport-Fulton
|0
District 15-5A-DI
|Victoria East
|0
|at Carroll
|0
District 16 3A-DII
|George West
|0
|at Santa Rosa
|0
District 15 2A-DI
|Bloomington
|0
|at Refugio
|0
Non-District
|Ben Bolt
|0
|at Pettus
|0
FRIDAY
Non-District
|Cuero
|0
|at Beville
|0
District 15-5A-DI
|Moody
|0
|at Vets Memorial
|0
District 15-5A-DI
|Ray
|0
|Miller at Buc Stadium
|0
District 15-5A-DI
|King
|0
|at Victoria West
|0
Non-District
|Calhoun
|0
|GP
|0
District 16 4A-DI
|H.M. King
|0
|at TM
|0
District 16 4A-DI
|Zapata
|0
|at Calallen
|0
District 16 4A-DI
|La Feria
|0
|at Alice
|0
Non-District
|Bishop
|0
|at West Oso
|0
Non-District
|Robstown
|0
|at Cotulla
|0
Non-District
|Sinton
|0
|at La Vernia
|0
Non-District
|Raymondville
|0
|at Ingleside
|0
Non-District
|Orange Grove
|0
|at San Diego
|0
District 15 3A-DI
|London
|0
|at Aransas Pass
|0
District 15 3A-DI
|Palacios
|0
|at Mathis
|0
Non-District
|Young Men's Leadership Academy
|0
|at Falfurrias
|0
Non-District
|Premont
|0
|at Santa Gertrudis Academy
|0
District 16 3A-DII
|Odem
|0
|at Taft
|0
District 16 3A-DII
|Banquete
|0
|at Monte Alto
|0
District 15 2A-DI
|Three Rivers
|0
|at Skidmore-Tynan
|0
Non-District
|Freer
|0
|at Stockdale
|0
Non-District
|Woodsboro
|0
|at Bartlett
|0
Non-District
|Agua Dulce
|0
|at Riviera Kaufer
|0
TAIAO
|Jubilee Brownsville
|0
|at Benavides
|0
TAIAO
|Town East Christian
|0
|at Arlington Heights
|0
Non-District
|McDade
|0
|at Incarnate Word Academy
|0
Non-District
|Annapolis Christian Academy
|0
|at Coastal Christian HomeSchool
|0
