KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 5 highlights and scores

Featuring KRIS 6 News's Game of the Week - Cuero at Beeville
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 18:10:04-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — After a rainy end to Week 4, KRIS 6 News high school football coverage for Week 5 is coming in strong!

THURSDAY

Non-District

Flour Bluff0
at Rockport-Fulton0

District 15-5A-DI

Victoria East0
at Carroll0

District 16 3A-DII

George West0
at Santa Rosa0

District 15 2A-DI

Bloomington0
at Refugio0

Non-District

Ben Bolt0
at Pettus0
FRIDAY


Non-District


Cuero0
at Beville0

District 15-5A-DI

Moody0
at Vets Memorial0

District 15-5A-DI

Ray0
Miller at Buc Stadium0

District 15-5A-DI

King0
at Victoria West0

Non-District

Calhoun0
GP0

District 16 4A-DI

H.M. King0
at TM0

District 16 4A-DI

Zapata0
at Calallen0

District 16 4A-DI

La Feria0
at Alice0

Non-District

Bishop0
at West Oso0

Non-District

Robstown0
at Cotulla0

Non-District

Sinton0
at La Vernia0

Non-District

Raymondville0
at Ingleside0

Non-District

Orange Grove0
at San Diego0

District 15 3A-DI

London0
at Aransas Pass0

District 15 3A-DI

Palacios0
at Mathis0

Non-District

Young Men's Leadership Academy0
at Falfurrias0

Non-District

Premont0
at Santa Gertrudis Academy0

District 16 3A-DII

Odem0
at Taft0

District 16 3A-DII

Banquete0
at Monte Alto0

District 15 2A-DI

Three Rivers0
at Skidmore-Tynan0

Non-District

Freer0
at Stockdale0

Non-District

Woodsboro0
at Bartlett0

Non-District

Agua Dulce0
at Riviera Kaufer0

TAIAO

Jubilee Brownsville0
at Benavides0

TAIAO

Town East Christian0
at Arlington Heights0

Non-District

McDade0
at Incarnate Word Academy0

Non-District

Annapolis Christian Academy0
at Coastal Christian HomeSchool 0

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

