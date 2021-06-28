Korey Lee named AA Central player of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Hooks catcher, Korey Lee, was named the AA Central player of the week for June 22-27.

Lee hit four home runs during the team's six game set against the Amarillo SodPoodles.

The Hooks won the series four games to two.

Lee clobbered Amarillo during the series with a .409 batting average and amassed a triple, four home runs and eight RBI's.

He hit home runs in three straight games from June 22-24.

The 23-year-old catcher has been batting .333 with six home runs since his promotion to Corpus Christi on June 15.

The Hooks hit the road this week for a six game series against the San Antonio Missions.