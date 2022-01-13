Kingsville teacher is the Houston Texans Fan of the Year

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Back in October, the Houston Texans named Kingsville's Debbie Chapa Brannon as their Fan of the Year. Known affectionately as 'Debbie the Texan', she is the ultimate Texans fans because she rarely misses games both home or away.

In 2015 she traveled over 26,000 miles to watch her Texans. She has been a Texans season ticket holder since the team started playing in 2002. Incredibly, she has missed just one home game.

"I wear my Texans Fans of the Year sash very proudly," said Chapa Brannon. "I am obviously a big Texans fan win or lose. It's always very exciting to watch them play in-person either at home or on the road."

By day, Chapa Brannon is a third grade teacher at Perez Elementary in Kingsville, but on game day it's all about the Texans.

"I leave at 4 a.m. from Kingsville and spend the whole day in Houston," said Chapa Brannon. "It's so much fun tailgaiting with my friends and watching the game."

For being named Texans Fan of the Year, she has received an all-expense paid trip for two to the Super Bowl next month in Los Angeles.

"I am going to the Super Bowl," says Chapa Brannon. "I am taking my daughter Allie and we are very excited to represent our Texans. One day soon, we are going to the Super Bowl to watch our Texans win it all."