Kingsville Boxing Club scores big at Junior Olympics

KINGSVILLE, Texas — All agree, the South Texas Boxing Association's Junior Olympics was a big hit this past weekend at The American Bank Center.

A record turnout of 414 competitors and big crowds helped make the event a huge success.

It was also an event that 12-year-old Omar Reyes will never forget.

The Kingsville Boxing Club product won the gold medal in the 119-pound class in only his sixth career bout.

"I must admit being a little bit nervous, there was a big crowd, but thanks to my coach, I was able to come out on top," said Reyes.

His Kingsvile teammate, 13-year-old Andrez Velasquez won the silver medal.

Longtime boxing coach Jaime Cantu says both fighters have bright futures after seeing them perform on the big stage.

"It was amazing because we have had professional fighters step into the ring at the American Bank Center and it was the same atmosphere and enthusiasm," Cantu said. "It was great to see all the fans come out and support the boxers."