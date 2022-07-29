TAMUK picked sixth in LSC media days pre season poll

MCKINNEY, Texas — The Javelina football program was picked sixth in the 2022 Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll that was announced at the conference media day on Thursday at ISD McKinney Stadium.

The league's preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches, sports information directors, and various media representatives from throughout the region.

Angelo State earned first-place votes on 15 of the 27 ballots for 257 total points.

Midwestern State, the defending champions, finished second with 236 points and nine first-place votes, while Central Washington was picked third with 207 points.

West Texas A&M was fourth with 198 points and one top vote. UT Permian Basin (150 points and 2 first-place nods), Texas A&M-Kingsville (143), Western Oregon (108), Eastern New Mexico (97), Western New Mexico (57), and Simon Fraser (32) rounded out the poll.