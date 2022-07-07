New Javelina Stadium turf will be cooler

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A brand-new artificial playing surface is being installed at Javelina Stadium, just in time for the start of a new football season. The old surface was 12 years old.

Turf technology has improved greatly in recent years, and this new turf designed by Field Turf can help reduce surface temperature by up to 30 percent. That is very beneficial for the players since turf temperature can soar up to 120 degrees during afternoon workouts.

"The new rubber pellets they install in the turf, which is a cool play element, will make practice a lot better for us," said Javelinas head football coach Mike Salinas.

"There's a health and safety element to it which certainly provides our student-athletes the best surface they can play on," said Javelinas athletics director Steve Roach. "The color really pops and I think our fans will enjoy watching the football team play on it."

The new turf will be ready in time for preseason football practices, which start in early August.

The Javelinas' first home game is set for Sept. 3, when they host North American University.