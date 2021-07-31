Watch
SportsJavelinas

Actions

Javelinas expect to open football season at 100 percent stadium capacity

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS 6 Sports
Javelinas football.PNG
Posted at 8:24 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 21:24:30-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville is planning 100 percent capacity in Javelina Stadium when the team plays its home opener Sept. 11.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, the school has been monitoring health guidelines.

"As of today, that's our plan to open at 100 percent capacity," said TAMUK Athletic Director Steve Roach. "We are marketing, selling and looking to get people back in the stands"

Football players are not required to be vaccinated, but are strongly encouraged to get their shots.

There are still a lot of questions to be answered before opening day.

"As far as testing protocols, we are still waiting for guidance from the NCAA," he said. "We are preparing for the strictest protocols and we will adjust if necessary."

First day of preseason practice starts Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education