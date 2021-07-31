Javelinas expect to open football season at 100 percent stadium capacity

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville is planning 100 percent capacity in Javelina Stadium when the team plays its home opener Sept. 11.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, the school has been monitoring health guidelines.

"As of today, that's our plan to open at 100 percent capacity," said TAMUK Athletic Director Steve Roach. "We are marketing, selling and looking to get people back in the stands"

Football players are not required to be vaccinated, but are strongly encouraged to get their shots.

There are still a lot of questions to be answered before opening day.

"As far as testing protocols, we are still waiting for guidance from the NCAA," he said. "We are preparing for the strictest protocols and we will adjust if necessary."

First day of preseason practice starts Aug. 9.