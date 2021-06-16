Javelinas unveil new playing court at SPEC

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville has replaced its old athletic court at the Steinke Physical Education Center with a brand new playing surface.

The new court was installed at a cost of $45,000 and and it features new logos along with the school colors of blue and gold. The court is used primarily by basketball and volleyball, and coaches say the new court will help greatly with recruiting.

"Players want to go to places who have made commitments to their facilities," said TAMUK women's basketball coach Michael Madrid. "When we bring in recruits and parents and they see what we are doing and the investment the university is putting into this facility, I think it will obviously put us at the top when they start choosing a school to play for."

The new court is just the beginning of a SPEC makeover; the school is planning to announce another exciting project in the near future.