Javelinas set to open spring football season this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wait is almost over as Texas A&M Kingsville football finally returns Saturday when they travel to Wichita Falls to play Midwestern St.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the fall season but they will play a two game abbreviated schedule since The Lone Star Conference decided not to sponsor a schedule this year so welcome to spring football.

"You know it's a little weird but the coaches get us ready for spring ball anyway so the intensity is the same," said Javelinas QB Zadock Dinkleman. "I am really excited that we can go up against other teams now."

Saturday's game could not come soon enough for head coach Mike Salinas who was hired more than a year ago. He has waited patiently.

"It's been a long time coming, it's been a different year and a challenge but hats off to our players who have been resilient through the process," said Salinas. "we are just excited to finally get on the field this Saturday."

The Hogs return home March 20, 2021 to host UT-Permian Basin in their second and final game of the short spring season.