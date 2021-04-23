The Islanders will host the SLC Beach Volleyball Post Season Tournament as top seed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders will host the Southland Conference Beach Volleyball Post Season Tournament starting Friday at the Water's Edge Park. Considered one of the best best venues for NCAA beach volleyball anywhere in the country, the tournament will conclude with Sunday's championship match.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is the top seed and ranked number 24 in the country. Playing at their home beach could be a big advantage for them. "Corpus Christi has it's own special weather and we are very adjusted to it," said Islander player Kylie Kvam. "It's exciting that we get to take advantage of that when other teams come to town not knowing what is in store for them."

Wind is a major factor for out-of-town teams and the Islanders consider it to be their friend. "We have wind ball pretty much all the time,"said Kvam. "We have worked on our serving and all of our shots and hits so we know which way to go when the wind blows."

The Islanders will play their first match Friday afternoon at 1pm. There is no admission fee.