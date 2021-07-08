Watch
TAMU-CC athletics to partner with NOCAP Sports

Texas A&M Corpus Christi
TAMUCC X NOCAP SPORTS
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 16:14:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Texas A&M Corpus Christi has announced they will be partnering with NOCAP Sports to assist student-athletes navigate name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities.

The NCAA formally allowed college athletes to profit off their NIL on July 1.

NOCAP features a platform that allows the ability to engage with fans and brands to monetize a diverse set of opportunities.

Through their marketplace, NOCAP will be able to connect Islander student-athletes with businesses locally, regionally, nationwide and globally to help maximize the student-athletes' potential partnerships.

NOCAP will provide Islander student-athletes access to industry-leading education partners that will education them on topics such as financial literacy, social media best practices, branding, entrepreneurship, trademarks and LLC's, and how to achieve financial freedom.

