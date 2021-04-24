Islanders start fast in Southland beach volleyball tourney

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A&M-Corpus Christi and other Southland Conference foes are providing some spirited competition downtown this weekend.

The Islanders are hosting this weekend's Southland Conference's beach volleyball postseason tournament.

The action kicked off today at Water's Edge Park along the bayfront.

The top-seeded Islanders had little trouble with a 3-0 victory over the No. 5 seed New Orleans Friday afternoon.

The Islanders play No. 3 seed Stephen F. Austin at noon Saturday with a spot in Sunday's championship match for the winner.

The finals are set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free so check out the tournament if you have a chance.