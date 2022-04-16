Islanders involved in closely contested SLC baseball race

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All eight teams in the Southland Conference will qualify for this year's baseball post season tournament, sp teams are basically playing for seeding purposes.

The Islanders began Friday night in last place, but there was no reason to hit the panic button. Only two games separate first and eighth place. "I tell my players we need to get on a hot streak," said Islanders head coach Scott Malone. "I have barked at my guys a little bit because I feel like we take two steps forward and one step back. If we can win four out of five, we can go from the bottom to the top in just two weeks."

The Islanders lost to Houston Baptist Friday night 5-3.

The Huskies are coached by former Astros star, Lance Berkman