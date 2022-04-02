Islanders hosting beach volleyball tournament this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M - Corpus Christi is hosting the annual Connie and Jay Wise Beach Volleyball Islander Classic on Friday and Saturday at Waters Edge Park. Teams from all over the country are here for a true beach volleyball feel on the bayfront.

"It's as good a beach volleyball venue as their is in the country," said TAMU-CC Athletic Director Jon Palumbo. "A lot of schools play sand volleyball but we can truly say here at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi we play beach volleyball."

The Islanders lost to Arizona 4-1 Friday. They will play Arizona Christian Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by another match against Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. Admission is free.