Islanders get ready to make a splash for 2024 homecoming

CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will celebrate decades of tradition starting February 25 through March 2.

Their annual homecoming celebrations will include the Lighting of the ‘I’, a block party, and alumni basketball game, an alumni tailgate, and women’s and men’s basketball games.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27 people are invited to take part in ‘Bluesday Tuesday’ by wearing their islander blue.

University officials said people don’t have to be current students or alumni to attend and all of the activities are family-friendly. They invite the community to bring their islander spirit, but their Shakas up and have fun.

For the full calendar of events visit TAMUCC’s website.

