Islanders athlete headed to the Olympics

CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hurdler Leonardo Ledgister is headed to the Olympics.

The track & field All-American qualified to compete for Jamaica, his home country, in the 400m hurdles.

He is the first-ever current Islanders athlete to make it to the Olympics.

"When I saw the announcement of who was selected and saw my name at the top of the list, I was surprised to the point where I couldn't believe it," he said in a release.

Ledgister, who just finished his sophomore season, broke a 31-year-old Southland Conference Championship meet record, winning the 400 hurdles with a time of 49.23. He placed sixth at the NCAA Championships with a time of 49.28.

"I'm really excited for Leo and it's great to see all of his hard work pay off," said Islanders head coach Brent Ericksen. "He battled through a lot of adversity this year and even missed several weeks of training in March. For him to reach this level in such a short time and accomplishing it as a sophomore is really special."