Islander women's volleyball team qualifies for NCAA tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders will play fifth-seeded Baylor in the opening round of the women's volleyball NCAA postseason tournament Thursday night in Waco.

They qualified after winning a second-straight Southland Conference Championship.

The Islanders are rich in talent and experience.

"Overall, we are a really dynamic team: front row, back row, along with serving and blocking," said Islanders libero Carissa Barnes. "We have been doing it throughout the season and winning a lot of games, and that's how we have gotten back to the NCAA tournament."

Like in basketball, 64 schools qualified the postseason tournament.

"We have a big group of seniors who have put everything into the program and it's been really special to be able to go back to the tournament," said Islanders setter Faith Panhans.

Game time is 7 p.m. Thursday night in Waco.