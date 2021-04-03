Watch
Islanders volleyball victorious in Southland Conference Tournament against Sam Houston

TAMU-CC
Posted at 4:51 PM, Apr 03, 2021
A big day at the Dugan Wellness Center as the Islanders volleyball team took on Sam Houston State in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship.

The Islanders and Bearkats go the distance all five sets in an epic game. The Islanders come away victorious and win the Southland Conference Tournament. Their next stop will be Omah, Nebraska.

The Islanders have now won seven straight matches to finish the season.

