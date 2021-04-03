Islanders volleyball victorious in Southland Conference Tournament against Sam Houston

A big day at the Dugan Wellness Center as the Islanders volleyball team took on Sam Houston State in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship.

TICKET PUNCHED TO OMAHA! pic.twitter.com/9PdDvs6Uia — Islanders Volleyball (@IslandersVB) April 3, 2021

The Islanders and Bearkats go the distance all five sets in an epic game. The Islanders come away victorious and win the Southland Conference Tournament. Their next stop will be Omah, Nebraska.

The Islanders have now won seven straight matches to finish the season.