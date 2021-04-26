Islanders tennis claims conference titles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a fruitful Monday for Islanders tennis.

Both the men's and women's tennis team for Texas A&M Corpus Christi won the Southland Conference tournament today to each earn an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The men's team defeated second seed Lamar 4-1 in the final round today. The men's win marked the 27th conference title and 12th total NCAA tournament appearance for the program.

Just a short while later, the women's team defeated Lamar 4-0 to claim the title.

The women's championship now makes it 28 conference championships and 13 NCAA tournament appearances.

The 2021 NCAA tournament begins on May 16.