Ingleside's Bobby Gonzales' work ethic is unmatched

INGLESIDE, Texas — We all know that hard work pays off, but one of the hardest things to do is give maximum effort at everything we do.

For Ingleside high school senior, Bobby Gonzales, he does just that. Whether it be at school, in athletics or at his day job, Bobby is giving it a 100% effort.

"I can do whatever I want as long as I work hard for it," said Bobby. "I'm very successful and I have to keep doing what I'm doing."

He is successful. He's an all-district football player, a school record holder in track and if things continue to go the way he wants, he will be the school valedictorian when he graduates at the end of the school year.

His father, Roberto Gonzales, sees it both at home and in athletics. He is Bobby's track coach.

"As a teacher and coach we stress to our kids and we stress to Bobby the importance of doing the best you can," said Roberto.

In Bobby's mind there is only one option: doing the best he can.

That includes at his Sunday job at H-E-B where he pushes carts, works the register and bags groceries.

"He shows up ready to work, he's ready to go and ready to help the customer with whatever they need," said Shane Martin, the store leader at the H-E-B in Ingleside.

The effort is noticeable by everyone, including his football coach Hunter Hamrick, who sees Bobby working tirelessly on both fronts.

"He's always there, he's always working hard giving extra," said Hamrick. "And if he's not here then he is back at our facilities giving extra."

That work ethic seen in both the classroom and on the track translates to work each and every Sunday.

"There are some things that you can take with athletics or academics that you can take to work," said Bobby.

Bobby does everything at 100% and it shows. He is a beloved employee at H-E-B for his efforts and on the track the numbers show it: he just recently broke the record for the school's 100 meter dash.

Bobby is walking on to compete in track at UTSA.