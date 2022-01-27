IceRays getting tremendous play from their goalies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays have reached the stretch run of their season with only 23 games left . They will host Amarillo Friday and Saturday at The American Bank Center. It's a key series because they trail the Wranglers by just four and half points for the final playoff spot.

The IceRays have been getting outstanding play from their two goalies, 20-year-old Damon Beaver and 18-year-old Stefan Carney. They know their role is very important.

"There's a saying you are the most important player on the ice, you can't really afford to make a mistake," said Beaver. "You are either the hero or you're not, so it's a really cool position to play."

No question, being a goaltender in ice hockey is a very challenging job and it takes a tremendous amount of skill and a good mindset to be successful.

"For me, I take the game at two minutes at a time. I just have to focus on the next opportunity to make the most of it," said Carney.

Goaltenders usually get peppered by the opponent 35 to 40 times a game. Last month, the IceRays hired their first full-time goalie coach.

Brooks Dimarino's presence has been huge because defense has improved. Carney and Beaver hope to play division one college hockey and Dimarino is doing all he can to give them the tools to advance to the next level.

"I want them to understand when to be aggressive and to be more passive during games," said Dimarino. "I also want to bring in more structure and control to their game so when they get to a higher level they are not all over the place."