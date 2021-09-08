IceRays are back after taking a season off due to pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The IceRays are back and preparing to play for the first time in two years after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will open the season on the road next week before playing their home opener September 24 against Lone Star inside The American Bank Center.

Aaron Hamel is the only returning player from two years ago. While he played elsewhere during the pandemic, skating on home ice in The American Bank Center is extra special for him.

"It's great being back in Corpus Christi," said Hamel. "The fans are awesome and this city is amazing and we have a really good team this year along with a great coaching staff so I am very excited."

Michael Lysyj is the IceRays new head coach. While he may be new to the area, he's already got a good feel about the team's fan support.

"Our fans have been starving for hockey here," said Lysyj. "There is a long standing tradition here with the IceRays and there's a buzz around the city right now and we are excited to get going."

They will open the season at the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota at the North American Hockey League annual showcase. They will play four games from September 15-18. The IceRays will play a 60 game schedule with 27 of those at The American Bank Center.