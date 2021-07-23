How athletics could be affected by students repeating grades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents can begin the process of deciding if they want their child to be held back, but that decision will be made up of what's called a retention committee.

It will include the principal or someone they designate, the parent or guardian and teachers.

Some questions still remain about this TEA change, such as how will it affect students when it comes to sports.

Will they lose eligibility if they are held back a year?

CCISD athletic director Brenda Marshall explained the district's stance.

"They're going to have to sit out for the first six weeks and any time like a student has failed and hasn't been promoted, they have to sit out the first six weeks anyway," Marshall said. "But it's plus the seven-day grace period so there's a possibility they could miss (the entire) volleyball and football (seasons)."

The UIL has stated this law affects eligibility for students in seventh and eighth grades and not in high school.