WATCH LIVE: Hooks announce new promotional deal with Whataburger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks will announce another sponsorship deal with Whataburger during a press conference today at Whataburger Field.

You can watch all of the events on a live stream here beginning about noon.

The baseball team and the iconic Texas-based hamburger chain have announced a series of deals over the years.

The most prominent is the chain's title sponsorship of the Hooks' home stadium, which stretches through 2033.

The roof of the ballpark is painted with distinctive orange and white stripes that pay homage to the pattern found at Whataburger restaurants. And the bright rooftop will be a sight for air travelers and motorists on the new Harbor Bridge when it is completed.

The Hooks and Whataburger have partnered on a private drive bordering the west side of the ballpark will now be named “Whataburger Way”.

And in conjunction with the renewed stadium naming rights announcement in 2019, the Hooks revealed that Whataburger will serve as the first corporate partner of their Corpus Christi Hooks Community Leaders Program, which will support youth sports, military, and other charitable initiatives across the Coastal Bend.

Whataburger Field was completed in 2005 at a cost of $25 million, according to Ballparkdigest.com. Among the more notable features at the facility is a 1,000-square-foot Whataburger restaurant located on the facility's concourse behind home plate.