O say can you sing? Hooks looking for national anthem singers, musicians

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks baseball club is searching for singers and musicians to perform the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2022 Texas League season.

According to a release from the organization, the national anthem auditions will be virtual for the first time. Participants are required to submit their performances at this link.

Video files should be saved in the format of first name, last name and phone number.

For example: (Rusty_Hook_1234567890).

All participants who wish to submit their auditions are asked to sing or play the full anthem without a backing track.