Crowds return to Whataburger Field for Hooks opener

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opening night at Whataburger Field attracted a big crowd as the Hooks played host to the San Antonio Missions Tuesday night. Covid protocols limited seating capacity but the Hooks expected a crowd between 3,500 to 4,000.

For many of the fans in attendance, going to Hooks games is a way of life and they were very happy to be back at Whataburger Field. "Baseball is a deal this time of year for us and we really look forward to going to all the game," said longtime Hooks season ticket holder Tammy Tucker. "I always schedule my day around Hooks baseball."

"I am so excited to be back tonight," said Hooks fan Mary Barnett. "last year was really bad not getting to attend games, but this is so good for us and the family, we love it."

The Hooks will host the Missions again Wednesday night starting at 6:35pm