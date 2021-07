CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks were scheduled to play against the Midland Rockhounds Wednesday afternoon, but the game was postponed due to wet field conditions as a result of the overwhelming rain in the area.

The Hooks and Rockhounds are now scheduled to have a doubleheader on Thursday, with the original game starting at 4:05 p.m., and the makeup game time to-be-determined.

Find the Hooks schedule here.