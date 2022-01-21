Winter storm makes practice difficult for area teams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets soccer and track teams were determined to get in some work outdoors Thursday afternoon despite a wind chill factor of 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

Never underestimate the toughness of an outdoor athlete regardless of weather conditions.

"We really need to practice outdoors everyday because we are going to play in these elements much of the time," said Hornets soccer player Camden Korsmo. "It's going to be really cold tomorrow night when we play King and we need to be ready."

The Hornets spent about an hour and a half practicing in the elements Thursday afternoon hoping to fine tune their game.

"To be a great soccer player you have to have a great mental mindset because you never know how far you have to run or what the weather will be like or how tough the game is gong to be," said Hornets soccer player Bishal Patel. "You have to practice in all the elements."

The Hornets girls soccer team combined work in both the indoor practice facility and the football stadium.

"It's rough because it's usually warm here but days like this when it's really cold we have to prepare extra hard," said Hornets soccer player Madisyn Darganski. "We have to do really well in the cold because we have to be ready for anything the weather throws at us."

The Hornets will host King Friday. The girls play at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m.