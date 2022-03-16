West Oso tennis star to represent Texas in national business organization

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a freshman, D’Schon Simmons was named captain of the West Oso varsity tennis team.

“Since the first day he stepped on the court, kids just sort of gravitate towards him,” said West Oso tennis coach Carlos Lerma. “With his help, we’ve been able to grow the tennis program here.”

Now a junior, Simmons still holds the position, and credits his leadership skill as the reason he is a good captain.

“I feel like I got that position simply because of my leadership skills that have been bestowed upon me by my mentors. I definitely credit them for that,” he said.

Simmons said he tries to be a good leader for his teammates.

“I value family, so making people feel welcome is definitely something I try to do as captain,” he said.

His skills on the court translate well to off it. Simmons is one of the top ranked students in his class and is involved in countless extracurricular activities.

Earlier this month, Simmons was named a national representative for Texas for the Business Professionals of America, one of two in the state.

“I was in complete shock, because there are only two people who get named, and my name wasn’t the first one called, so my heart immediately sunk,” Simmons said. “When they did say my name, I felt immediate excitement, I jumped and got up as they called me to the stage. I was just pure excited, it was something I’ve never gotten before, and I feel that accomplishment was by far my favorite one.”

Later this year, Simmons will have the opportunity to be named to the executive council at the National Leadership Conference in Dallas in May.

Simmons plans to study business in college, and hopes his new position will help him succeed in his career.

“I’ve gained so many new skills, connections, things like that,” he said. “So, it’s already helping me, I can only imagine how it helps me in college and in my career.”

He credits his parents, coach Lerma, and his campaign manager, Brando Guerra, to helping him get to where he is.