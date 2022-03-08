West Oso softball player reflects on grand slam homer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February 22 will always be a very special day for West Oso softball player Asaneth Solis. She became the first Lady Bear to hit a grand slam home run since 2006.

"I remember turning past first base and letting out a scream," said Solis. "I was so happy for my first dinger and it was a pretty neat feeling."

Solis, a junior, never played softball until last year because she always concentrated on volleyball. Her softball coach talked her into trying a new sport, and after struggling last season, she currently leads the team in hitting this season.

"I played college softball and I can tell right away who has the talent and work ethic and I could tell when she played volleyball that she had the right attitude and all the tools to be a really good player," said West Oso softball coach Delilah Pacheco.

Solis also has tremendous work ethic in the classroom. She ranks in the top five of her junior class and when she graduates next year, she will have already earned enough college credit for an associates degree.

"I don't like to do homework so I always get my work done in class," said Solis. "I don't like to procrastinate, I did way too much of that earlier in my career. Now I am focusing on all my work before I hit the field so I can always be eligible to play."