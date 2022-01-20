"We is greater than me" is a winning theme for West Oso boys basketball

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — The West Oso Bears are enjoying another stellar boys basketball season.

They are ranked 20th in the state in class 4A. Their rally cry for this year is "We is greater than me", and it can be seen on their jerseys and practice shirts.

"This team is bigger than just one person," said Bears coach Dominique Richardson. "As long as everyone is doing their job we can succeed at West Oso."

The players have bought in. They are 21-5 and find themselves in second place behind Miller in district 26-4A.

"The new theme helps us a lot," said Bears guard Zephaniah Rankin. "Knowing that if we make a mistake, a teammate will come to the rescue. It really motivates us to be successful."

"It's just a legacy here that we can't get big headed because in the past we would be thinking about ourselves instead of the team," said Bears point guard A.J. Lopez.

Coach Richardson is also using the new theme to emphasize family, brotherhood and tradition. Three elements he considers critical for his players success in the present and after high school.

"Just knowing no matter what happens, the players can always look back on family because they are gaining brothers here," said Richardson. "When these guys graduate, the younger players will look up to them . The players will get support and at the same time learn about life which will help get them through struggles. They are developing relationships with people they can lean on when they are down and pick themselves back up."

The Bears travel to Port Lavaca Friday followed by a key home game against Miller next Tuesday.