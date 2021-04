CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen soccer team will be leaving for Georgetown and the state championship game this morning.



The Lady Cats will hook up with Midlothian Heritage in tomorrow's final game at Georgetown.

The entire student body will turn out when the team leaves the school for their trip to the final game.

It's the first time a Coastal Bend team has ever played for a state championship in soccer.

Calallen qualified for Friday's game with a 3-2 victory over Salado on Tuesday.