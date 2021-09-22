Want to be a football game official? You are hired!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for some part-time work and love sports, you might consider applying to be a local football game official.

There is a major shortage of high school football game officials all over the state and the local chapter, The South Texas Football Officials Association, is looking for new members.

One hundred eighty-eight members make up the local chapter, but they are in need of at least 220 to cover 56 area schools every Friday night.

"We have always been kind of short for various reasons, but never like we are now," said STXFOA secretary Robert Newton. "There are some weeks when I am struggling to fill spots. I always tell the guys if you're breathing, you're working."

Newton is not sure why the chapter is struggling this year. COVID-19 may have a lot to do it with it but he is not sure. Some games in North Texas have been canceled due to a shortage of officials but here in the Coastal Bend none of the varsity games have been canceled yet. Some of the smaller schools, like Taft, have rescheduled some games to Thursday which is not an ideal situation for many reasons.

"The biggest one is our kids have school the next day," said Taft head coach J.R. Castellano. "Because of that we have to move our sub-varsity games to Tuesday or Wednesday."

Newton says new members can get financial assistance on purchasing game uniforms. Check out their web site at to sign up.

