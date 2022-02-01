Vets Memorial freshman fires basketball 75 feet into the basket

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every basketball player dreams of hitting a last-second full court shot. Veterans Memorial freshman Andy Vasquez made a 75 footer just as the first quarter buzzer sounded last week against Moody.

"I knew there was just five seconds left, so I dribbled to the spot where I could heave it down court and incredibly the ball went into the basket," said Vasquez.

He calls it a shot of lifetime, and like a baseball player, he threw it with just one hand.

"Before the game that night, I had freshman baseball tryouts and I guess my arm was already warmed up," said Vasquez.

He grabbed the basketball like a baseball, and fired it 75 feet right into the basket. His coach could not believe what he saw.

"We preach a lot about multi-sport athletes here at Vets and to have Andy come out and show off his baseball arm going about 75 feet on the court was pretty awesome," said Veterans Memorial freshman coach Tommy Garcia.

"The feeling was just incredible, I can tell you that for sure," said Vasquez. "My blood was pumping and I am just glad I hit it at the end of the day."

