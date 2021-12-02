Veterans Memorial preps for Flour Bluff rematch in Class 5A Division I quarterfinal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is not very often when a team gets a second chance, but that is exactly what Veterans Memorial is facing Friday night when they travel to Flour Bluff to take on the Hornets in the Class 5A Division I quarterfinals.

The Eagles suffered their only loss of the season when they fell to the Hornets 39-7 five weeks ago. They know there is too much at stake to let a second chance get away.

"We have to approach this one differently," said Eagles WR/DB Nick Reyes. "Our mindset has to be different for sure, because we didn't come in with the right attitude last time so we really have to fight and compete our tails off."

Special teams will play a major role in the outcome. Flour Bluff defeated Gregory-Portland last week on a last-second field goal.

Like the Hornets, the Eagles spend a lot of extra time working on special teams.

"I think special teams is a forgotten aspect of football, and it has the biggest impact on the game," said Veterans Memorial head coach Ben Bitner. "I think anytime you are kicking the football it's a one-play drive and you don't get a chance at a redo."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Hornet Stadium. The winner advances to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.