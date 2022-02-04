UIL realignment puts area teams in scramble mode when making schedules

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to UIL realignment every two years, coaches try as much as they can to prepare future schedules. The issue they have is once they find out which districts they will play in, they must scramble to find enough opponents to fill their non-district slate.

Take Sinton for example, the Pirates will play in a five team district, which means coach Steve Troutman had to find six opponents to play to fill out a ten game schedule.

"We scrambled to make it work, we made a lot of phone calls," said Troutman. "We use cheat notes for what other teams have each week and we have to see which districts they play in. It's pretty stressful because you never know how many games you need to fill until the realignment is finally released."

Miller head coach Justen Evans said his school had a hard time finding non-district opponents because of his program's success.

"Oh, it's difficult because you always depend on the surrounding schools, but they would not play us or Veterans Memorial," said Evans. "So we had to go outside our area to find games which is never easy."

Alice head coach Kyle Atwood says putting together a schedule is never easy regardless of which district his team plays in.

"It's always a little stressful because you want to make sure you have good competition that will prepare you for district play and hopefully the playoffs," said Atwood. "You also don't want to be traveling a lot, so a lot of factors go into finding opponents."