Tuesday high school basketball, Miller boys hang on and Veterans Memorial girls win big again

Posted at 10:37 PM, Dec 14, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school basketball is in full swing across South Texas.

In boys action, the Miller Bucs held on to beat H.M. King 67-62 in non-district action Tuesday night. The Bucs improved to 11-5 while the Brahmas dropped to 7-9. Both teams will open district play in about three weeks.

In girls action, Veterans Memorial jumped out to a big lead and defeated Victoria East 71 to 37. The Lady Eagles who are ranked number 14 in class 5A improved to 4-0 in district 29-5A and 22-2 overall. Katelen Brooks led all scorers with 17 points. Tatiana Mosley tossed in 16 points and Gabrielle Arismendi added 15 points.

