Todd Dodge QB/WR camp at GP emphasizes throwing, catching

PORTLAND, Texas — Former University of Texas quarterback and current Austin Westlake head coach Todd Dodge is hosting his 29th annual quarterback and wide receiver camp at Gregory-Portland High School this week.

Dodge is a six-time state champion coach and his Westlake Chaparrals are the back-to-back reigning Class 6A state champs.

So when Dodge speaks, his campers listen.

"What we try to do at Westlake is not what we do but how we do it," said Dodge. "We try to give these campers about three to four nuggets in three days and it's very important for us they become better quarterbacks and receivers."

More than 120 players are taking part in the camp this summer. From some of the Coastal Bend's very best players to some just starting out, this camp offers a little bit of everything.

"I really want to focus on my accuracy," said Sinton quarterback Braeden Brown. "I know I can throw it. but I need to work on my footwork."

"I just want to do better for my this team this year," said Gregory-Portland quarterback Brandon Redden. "I want to work on my craft and get the little things done right and the rest will follow."

"I am learning a lot about coverages in the secondary," said GP wide receiver Ross Dubose. "I will know what I am going up against and can see what different cornerbacks will do against me during games."

