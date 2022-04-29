TM girls doubles team produces school's first state tennis title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in Tuloso-Midway school history, they have won a state title in tennis.

The doubles team of Genevive Lillard and Alondra Rocha dominated the competition and captured the girls championship with a straight set win Wednesday in San Antonio.

"At the very start, my stomach was twisting and turning and a lot of nerves," said Rocha. "But I really wanted to win because it was my last match and wanted to play my very best."

Lillard and Rocha never lost a set at district, regionals and state.

Not bad for a duo who never played together until January.

"When I got down, Alondra always had my back and when she got down I had her back as well, that was the most important part," said Lillard.

Lillard and Rocha had a combined record of 35-3 this year.