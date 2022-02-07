Tickets for high school baseball at Whataburger Field now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 high school baseball season slate of games at Whataburger Field, according to release.

This season will include 20 games, and opens with the final two rounds of the Mira's Baseball Classic on March 5.

Multiple teams ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll will be taking the field, including No. 7 ranked Veterans Memorial in Class 5A, and No. 2 ranked Sinton in Class 4A.

Tickets are $6.50 for adults and $3.50 for students. For doubleheaders, each ticket purchased allows entry for both games. Parking is $5.00.

The Whataburger Field Box Office is closed during high school games, the release states. Gameday purchases at the ballpark may be made via QR code. Those with questions may contact 361-561-HOOK (4665).

The list of games with dates and times are listed below, with links provided by the Hooks organization:

Saturday, March 5th, 2022

Mira’s Baseball Classic | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Semifinal | 11:00 AM

Semifinal | 2:00 PM

Final | 5:00 PM

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Gregory-Portland vs Veterans Memorial | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Carroll vs Ray | 8:00 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Friday, March 11, 2022Riviera Kaufer vs. Benavides | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Monday, March 14, 2022

Moody vs Carroll | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Gregory-Portland vs Flour Bluff | 8:00 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Ray vs Veterans Memorial | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Rockport vs Miller | 8:00 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Friday, March 18, 2022

Sinton vs Ingleside | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

West Oso vs Miller | 8:00 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Robstown vs Tuloso-Midway | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Gregory-Portland vs King | 8:00 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Friday, March 25, 2022

Ingleside vs Miller | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Orange Grove vs Mathis | 8:00 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Monday, March 28, 2022

Port Aransas vs Kenedy | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Sinton vs Miller | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Moody vs King | 8:00 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Incarnate Word Academy vs John Paul II | 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS [mpv.tickets.com]