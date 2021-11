Posted at 10:40 PM, Nov 11, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are scores from Thursday's opening round high school football playoff action. Class 4A Division I

Miller 45 Hidalgo 24 Beeville 42 La Feria 35 Class 4A Division II

Rockport-Fulton 50 Hondo 17 Class 3A Division II

Natalia 35 Taft 7 Class 2A Division I

Refugio 70 Santa Maria 6



