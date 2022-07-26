Three Rivers volleyball player wins gold medal

THREE RIVERS, Texas — Three Rivers High School volleyball player Elly Stewart is just 15 years old, but she already has a gold medal.

Playing for a club team out of San Antonio, the Alamo Volleyball Association captured the 15 and under open division last month in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is the first volleyball national champion in Three Rivers history.

"It was very exciting and the craziest thing ever. We just really came together as a team and we all really wanted it and fought really hard," said Stewart.

Stewart will be a sophomore when preseason practices start next Monday and she has proved to already be a dominant player. Her coach firmly believes she will eventually play at the next level and for good reason.

"She has huge presence at the net. She is six foot tall with about a 27 inch vertical if not higher, and she looks scary when she goes up to hit the ball and she is hanging her elbows over the net when she's blocking," said Three Rivers volleyball coach Tamara Bednorz.

The Lady Bulldogs are the defending co-district champions and will once again be a strong contender to make another deep run in the playoffs.